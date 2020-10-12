Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

