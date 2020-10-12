Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday.

GVDBF stock opened at $4,350.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,297.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,741.92. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

