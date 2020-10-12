Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given “Sell” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.