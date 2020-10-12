Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

GVDNY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.56. 12,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,435. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

