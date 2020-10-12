Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GVDNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of Hold.

GVDNY traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.56. 12,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

