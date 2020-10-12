Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAE opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. Glassbridge Enterprises has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $250.00.

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($59.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

