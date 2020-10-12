Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

GKOS stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.59. 619,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,722. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

