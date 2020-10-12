Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Down 6.1%

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.53. Approximately 870,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 882,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

