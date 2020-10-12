Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

GMRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.