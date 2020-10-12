Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 307,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 171,823 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Global Net Lease by 28.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.