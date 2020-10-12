Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 245,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $494.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,045,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after buying an additional 95,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

