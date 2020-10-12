Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 40.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

