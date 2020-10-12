GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY remained flat at $$227.74 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.54. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $119.18 and a twelve month high of $232.88.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

