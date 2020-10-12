Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.15–1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

NYSE GOL opened at $7.00 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

