Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 949,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 475,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 264.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687,542 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 22.7% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.