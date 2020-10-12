Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

AUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.88.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.