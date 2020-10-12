Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.05% from the stock’s current price.

GSS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $4.57. 760,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,323. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

