Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 760,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,323. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.