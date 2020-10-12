Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 760,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,323. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.