Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €15.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.26 ($16.77).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

