Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €37.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.45 ($41.71).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €30.85 ($36.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.