Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

GE stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after buying an additional 6,684,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in General Electric by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

