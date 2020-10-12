Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.50 ($99.41).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

