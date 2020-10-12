Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $4,236,509.64 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 47,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $4,236,509.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,207 shares in the company, valued at $38,239,436.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,242 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,321,290.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,578 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,114,482.24.

On Thursday, August 20th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 17,592 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,763,949.84.

On Friday, August 14th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $1,311,304.50.

On Monday, August 17th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,270,972.60.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $2,033,988.84.

GSHD stock opened at $93.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.75 and a beta of 0.96. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

