Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.58.

GRBK stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 330,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $959.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,340 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

