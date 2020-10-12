Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.58.

GRBK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 330,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,388. The company has a market cap of $959.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

