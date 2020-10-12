Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $959.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 274.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

