Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) versus Suncor Energy (OTCMKTS:SU) Head to Head Analysis

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suncor Energy and Green Planet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy $29.54 billion 0.66 $2.18 billion $2.12 6.01 Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Suncor Energy and Green Planet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy 0 1 11 0 2.92 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suncor Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Given Suncor Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Volatility and Risk

Suncor Energy has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suncor Energy and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy -17.17% 0.44% 0.20% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Green Planet Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in Libya and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into various petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers, sales channel, other retail stations, and wholesale customers. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment operates wind power facilities located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario; and engages in marketing, supply, and trading of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

