Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) versus Utz Brands (OTCMKTS:UTZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utz Brands and Greencore Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 44.78 Greencore Group $1.85 billion 0.32 $135.32 million $0.81 6.48

Greencore Group has higher revenue and earnings than Utz Brands. Greencore Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utz Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Utz Brands has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greencore Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Utz Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Utz Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greencore Group pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greencore Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Utz Brands and Greencore Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60 Greencore Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Utz Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Utz Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Utz Brands and Greencore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69% Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greencore Group beats Utz Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties. The company sells its products through grocery and other retailers, including supermarkets. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

