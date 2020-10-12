Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 186 ($2.43).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of GNC traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 106 ($1.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,698. The company has a market cap of $454.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69).

In related news, insider Emma Hynes bought 45,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £44,100 ($57,616.93). Also, insider Helen Rose acquired 60,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £59,400 ($77,606.48). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $11,876,000.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.