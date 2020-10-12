Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE:GHL opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 68.43%. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 27,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $284,572.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,201.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $392,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,331.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $641,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

