Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlane from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 1,020,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $138,633.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $33,330.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,941 shares of company stock valued at $571,968. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 57.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.