Greif (NYSE:GEF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.19. Approximately 196,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 229,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greif by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

