Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

GDYN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang purchased 10,395 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,278,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $12,381,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $8,800,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $7,840,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,240,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

