Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

NASDAQ GRIF opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $310.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.04%.

In other news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIF. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

