Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:TV opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 84.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 578.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 862,022 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 756,203 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,256,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 490,188 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.