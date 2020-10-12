GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

GWPH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.69.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.74. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $477,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

