HackenAI Tops One Day Volume of $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

