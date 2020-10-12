Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

HMSNF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

