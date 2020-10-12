Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 341,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 326,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,442,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.