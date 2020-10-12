Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:HWC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 341,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,732. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 226,433 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 129,009 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $2,368,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

