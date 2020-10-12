Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HAFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

HAFC stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $269.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2,252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 296,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 170,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

