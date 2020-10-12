Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HASI. BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.80.

HASI stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 403,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,000. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 844,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,238,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

