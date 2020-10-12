Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

