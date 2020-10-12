Hastings Group Holdings plc (HSTG.L) (LON:HSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hastings Group Holdings plc (HSTG.L) (LON:HSTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 217.57 ($2.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hastings Group Holdings plc (HSTG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hastings Group Holdings plc (HSTG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 248 ($3.24) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hastings Group Holdings plc (HSTG.L) to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hastings Group Holdings plc (HSTG.L) from GBX 211 ($2.76) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

LON:HSTG traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 248.60 ($3.25). The stock had a trading volume of 569,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,863. Hastings Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 256.20 ($3.35). The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hastings Group Holdings plc (HSTG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Hastings Group Holdings plc (HSTG.L) Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

