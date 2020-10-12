Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €23.50 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €18.00 ($21.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 12 month high of €18.40 ($21.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.74.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

