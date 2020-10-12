Haywood Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX)

Haywood Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:HWX opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Corridor Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 108.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 million and a PE ratio of -15.85.

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Corridor Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

