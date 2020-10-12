HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IFRX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Ci Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 316,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Inflarx has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Inflarx will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inflarx by 63.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

