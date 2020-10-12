HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IFRX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Ci Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.79.
Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 316,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Inflarx has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inflarx by 63.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inflarx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
