HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

