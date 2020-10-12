HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $158.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $81,520,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after acquiring an additional 631,592 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

