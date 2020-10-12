H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEES. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.